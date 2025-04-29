Police conclude crime scene investigation at site of fatal Worksop explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Final demolition and clearance works are taking place at the site of a fatal explosion after police concluded their crime scene investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police concluded their crime scene investigation at the site of the explosion on John Street, Worksop on Friday – 13 days after the blast on April 12 that resulted in the death of 53-year-old David Howard.

The site has now been handed over to Bassetlaw District Council’s Building Control Team and a smaller cordon will remain in place for the next few days to cover the final demolition and clearance works.

David Armiger, Chief Executive of Bassetlaw District Council said: “On Friday, Nottinghamshire police concluded their crime scene investigation at the site of the explosion on John Street, Worksop, but the wider investigation continues. It means the site has now been handed over to Bassetlaw District Council’s Building Control Team.

Scene of explosion at a house in John Street, Worksop.

“The site cordon has now been significantly reduced and will remain in place for the next few days to cover the final demolition and clearance works to the properties at 24, 26 and 28 John Street. Once this work is completed, we will board and secure access to the site, with only the pavement outside these street numbers remaining closed.

“Our Building Control Team continue to liaise with affected residents and their insurance companies as well, ensuring that it is safe for people to return to their homes. We recommend that all properties undergo gas and electric checks as well as a further structural survey.

“The weeks following the explosion have been a very difficult and challenging time for the residents of John Street, including those outside the cordon who have all had their lives and daily routines upended. I would like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding during this time. I would also like to thank council staff, emergency service colleagues and all the partner agencies who have supported residents throughout this incident.

"Finally, our thoughts remain with the friends and family of David Howard who sadly lost his life.”

A 43-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder following the explosion, was questioned and later released on bail.