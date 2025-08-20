Photos of industrial fire: Take a closer look at Worksop recycling centre blaze

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:58 BST
Photos capture smoke and flames as five fire engines, two water carriers, and a command support vehicle respond to an industrial fire in Worksop.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that five fire engines, two water carriers, and a command support vehicle were deployed to an industrial fire at a recycling center on Claylands Avenue in Worksop, on Wednesday (August 20).

Claylands Avenue is closed from the A57 roundabout. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the latest blaze is not yet known.

Here is an inside look at the blaze in photos shared by Ashfield Fire Station and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue on site.

1. Industrial fire

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue on site. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue

Smoke is visible coming from the industrial unit.

2. Smoke

Smoke is visible coming from the industrial unit. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

Crews battled the flames.

3. Blaze

Crews battled the flames. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

A view from the entrance of Worksop Recycling Centre.

4. Worksop

A view from the entrance of Worksop Recycling Centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

