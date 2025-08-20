Photos of industrial fire: Take a closer look at Worksop recycling centre blaze

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that five fire engines, two water carriers, and a command support vehicle were deployed to an industrial fire at a recycling center on Claylands Avenue in Worksop, on Wednesday (August 20).

Claylands Avenue is closed from the A57 roundabout. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the latest blaze is not yet known.

Here is an inside look at the blaze in photos shared by Ashfield Fire Station and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

