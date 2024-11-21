Pensioner dies after being hit by a van near Harworth and Bircotes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after a serious road traffic collision in Bassetlaw

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A614 and Snape Lane near Harworth and Bircotes at 5.04pm on Wednesday, November 20, after the 76-year-old man was struck by a passing van.

The man, who was on foot at the time of the collision, was treated at the scene for his injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the van was spoken to at the scene no arrests have been made.

A man has died after hit by a van on a road in Bassetlaw. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Sgt Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family, who will be supported in the days and weeks ahead by a specially-trained family liaison officer.”

The road was closed for a time while investigation work was carried out.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call 101 quoting incident number 512 of the 20th November 2024 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.