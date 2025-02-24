Multi-vehicle crash on A1 near Worksop resulted in overnight road closure
Part of the A1 between Clumber Park and Blyth was closed overnight due to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.
On Sunday evening (February 23), Nottinghamshire Police announced that both carriageways of the A1 would be closed between Blyth and the Five Lane End junction for Clumber Park due to a multiple vehicle collision.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
After being closed in both directions overnight, the stretch of road was reopened this morning, (Monday, February 24).
No further details are known at this time.
Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for an update.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.