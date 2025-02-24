Multi-vehicle crash on A1 near Worksop resulted in overnight road closure

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Part of the A1 between Clumber Park and Blyth was closed overnight due to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

On Sunday evening (February 23), Nottinghamshire Police announced that both carriageways of the A1 would be closed between Blyth and the Five Lane End junction for Clumber Park due to a multiple vehicle collision.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

After being closed in both directions overnight, the stretch of road was reopened this morning, (Monday, February 24).

No further details are known at this time.

Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for an update.

Related topics:WorksopClumber ParkBlythDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice