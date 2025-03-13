Misting unit deployed to tackle Worksop fire involving two tonnes of discarded batteries

Image of battery fire on Windmill Lane, Worksop, shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s new Polaris misting unit was deployed to its first incident in Worksop, demonstrating its value as a crucial tool in combating rural fires across the county.

The Polaris, which was launched in the Service in August 2024, was put to the test yesterday in a fire involving two tonnes of discarded lithium-ion batteries.

The fire, which occurred on Windmill Lane, Worksop, on Wednesday, March 12, just after 10.15am, was particularly challenging due to the nature of the exploding lithium-ion batteries whilst being in a remote area.

The misting unit from Tuxford Fire Station was mobilised to assist firefighters from Worksop Fire Station, where crews used the advanced ‘misting pump’, which allowed access to the fire with greater ease and efficiency.

The misting unit, known in service as the T13Z1, was introduced seven months ago following the rise in outdoor and rural fires that the service was attending.

The ‘misting lance’ – a large thin tube – was pushed into the fire, enabling firefighters to fight the fire from the middle, rather than just on top.

Crews from Tuxford have undergone extensive training with the unit, so they were competent with the vehicle when it came to incidents.

Its deployment not only highlights the vehicle’s ability to manage hazardous incidents but also underlines its role in our ongoing efforts to enhance our work in all areas of service delivery.

Group Manager for the north of the county, Tom Staples, said: “I’m delighted that the Polaris and L200 vehicles at Tuxford fire station are getting used, especially for the type of incidents we have previously struggled to access with our traditional fire engines.

“I am excited to announce that more vehicles are to be expected into service soon – these will be based at Warsop, East Leake and Eastwood fire stations – to further improve our ability to fight rural fires and access other hard to reach incident types.

“The investment into our on-call sections is a welcomed improvement to their ability to respond to incidents, not only for the benefit of their local community, but the whole of Nottinghamshire too.”