Man sustains life-changing injuries after being hit by train in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:56 BST
A man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train at Worksop Station.

Officers were called to the station in Carlton Road at around 10.20am yesterday (20 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics and British Transport Police officers attended the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called at around 10.20am yesterday (20 July) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Worksop railway station.

Police and paramedics attended the incident at Worksop Train Stationplaceholder image
Police and paramedics attended the incident at Worksop Train Station

“Officers responded with paramedics. A man was found and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Residents reported the roads around the station were closed for a short time following the incident.

Related topics:WorksopParamedicsBritish Transport PoliceResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice