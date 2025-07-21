Man sustains life-changing injuries after being hit by train in Worksop

A man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train at Worksop Station.

Officers were called to the station in Carlton Road at around 10.20am yesterday (20 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics and British Transport Police officers attended the incident.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called at around 10.20am yesterday (20 July) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Worksop railway station.

“Officers responded with paramedics. A man was found and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Residents reported the roads around the station were closed for a short time following the incident.