Man sustains life-changing injuries after being hit by train in Worksop
Officers were called to the station in Carlton Road at around 10.20am yesterday (20 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics and British Transport Police officers attended the incident.
“Officers responded with paramedics. A man was found and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
Residents reported the roads around the station were closed for a short time following the incident.
