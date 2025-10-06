Man dies after crash on A57 at Worksop

A man has died after a single vehicle road traffic collision near Worksop.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the A57 shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 4, when the vehicle the man was travelling in overturned.

The man, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to Northern General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning.

A man has died following a collision on the A57 at Worksop

The road was closed between Ollerton Road and Mansfield Road for investigation work to take place.

DC Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are working to understand what happened in the moments leading up to this incident and have spoken to several witnesses during the course of our investigation.

“We ask anyone with additional information to come forward – particularly those with dashcam footage of the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3 of 4 October 2025.