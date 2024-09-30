Man dies after A1 collision in Ranby
Emergency services were called to the incident, on the A1 southbound, at Ranby, at 9am on Saturday September 28.
The car driver, aged in his 70s, was treated at the scene but sadly died.
The road was closed in both directions, from the A57 to Blyth Services with diversions in place.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“The road closures currently remain in place while inquiries continue into the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”
The van driver, who wasn’t injured, remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.
Any motorists who haven’t yet come forward who witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage call 101, quoting 177 of 28 September 2024.
