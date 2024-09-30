Man dies after A1 collision in Ranby

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has died following a serious collision on the A1 involving a car and a van.

Emergency services were called to the incident, on the A1 southbound, at Ranby, at 9am on Saturday September 28.

The car driver, aged in his 70s, was treated at the scene but sadly died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed in both directions, from the A57 to Blyth Services with diversions in place.

A man has died following a serious collision on the A1 involving a car and a van.. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.A man has died following a serious collision on the A1 involving a car and a van.. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.
A man has died following a serious collision on the A1 involving a car and a van.. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The road closures currently remain in place while inquiries continue into the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Read More
Road closures in Ravenshead following serious crash

The van driver, who wasn’t injured, remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Any motorists who haven’t yet come forward who witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage call 101, quoting 177 of 28 September 2024.

Related topics:Mark BakerEmergency servicesA57Drivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.