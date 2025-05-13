Investigations underway after spate of arson attacks and wildfires in Worksop

The blaze at Prospect Park, Wingfield Avenue

Investigations are underway after a string of arson attacks and wildfires resulted in firefighters responding to 16 Worksop blazes in just one week.

The latest blaze happened last night (May 12) when heartless arsonists torched new playground equipment at Prospect Park, Wingfield Avenue, installed just weeks earlier.

Furious residents took to community Facebook groups to vent their anger and frustration following reports that children were seen running from the scene.

Louise Baxendale posted “I saw the smoke from Carlton, I just don’t understand why they would do this.”

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy

Firefighters from Harworth, Worksop and Edwinstowe fire stations were called to Prospect Park at 8.30pm last night (Monday March 12) and discovered 10 square meters of rubber matting were well alight, with the fire beginning to spready to nearby trees.

Councillor Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are extremely shocked and disappointed that a new piece of play equipment at Prospect Park in Worksop was destroyed by fire last night, which we suspect was started deliberately.

“The climbing blocks were installed only a few weeks ago and cost the Council over £6,200. We have very limited funds to buy and install play equipment in the district and it is heart-breaking when a mindless incident like this happens and robs a community of something that would bring fun and enjoyment to lots of young people in this community.

“The area has been left with significant damage and work to clear up the site is now taking place. We have informed Nottinghamshire Police and will be helping them with their enquiries into this incident.

“I would like to thank Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue for their swift response to this fire, which if not tackled sooner, could have spread further and caused even more damage. We understand that this fire was one of five incidents that fire crews attended across Worksop last night in just a matter of hours.

“If anyone witnessed this fire or has any information that would assist with this investigation, please report this to Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”

The incident comes after a spate of fires in the Worksop area prompting Nottinghamshire organisations to urge residents to take extra care outdoors.

In the last week alone, firefighters have attended 16 fires in the open across the area – including six incidents on Monday (May 12).

Just before 5pm yesterday (Monday 12 May) crews from Edwinstowe and Tuxford fire stations were called to a fire on Rayton Farm Lane. On arrival, they found approximately 30 square meters of grass and undergrowth alight, along with around 400 meters of hedgerow burning.

Shortly after, at 6:15pm, firefighters from Worksop fire station attended a second fire in the open on Ambleside Grange, where two large trees were on fire and had fallen. Just 15 minutes later, the same crew was mobilised to another incident on Curzon Drive, where rubbish within a woodland area had caught fire.

Yesterday evening’s fires continued with a call at 7:35pm to Hannah Park on Netherton Road, where Worksop firefighters responded to an unattended bonfire. Not even an hour later, they were mobilised again to a fire on Observation View, where approximately 30 square meters of grass and undergrowth were burning.

Bassetlaw District Manager, Adrian Brizzolara, said: “The recent spell of warm and dry conditions has significantly increased the risk of outdoor fires.

“Grass, woodland, and open spaces are more vulnerable to ignition, especially when combined with careless behaviours, including deliberately setting fires. If you witness any of this behaviour, we ask that you report it to Nottinghamshire Police. What3Words is a great app to use for this as it gives you the exact location, making it easier for emergency service personnel to get to, and access, the location.

“Wildfires can spread rapidly, which we have seen recently in Worksop, and as such, it poses a serious risk to people, wildlife, and property.

“We are asking everyone to be extra cautious – the hot, dry weather means even a small spark can turn into a large fire within minutes.”

Bassetlaw Council and Nottinghamshire Police are working closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate these fires, monitor hotspots, and educate communities about fire safety.