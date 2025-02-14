Inquest after death of Bassetlaw woman issues ruling

The cause of a tragic fatality was determined at an inquest at Nottingham Coroner’s Court.

Moyra Buxton, a 55-year-old woman from Bircotes in Bassetlaw, died following serious burns at 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The burns were caused by an electric blanket.

Whilst this blanket was deemed safe following an investigation, the inquest (held at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Monday, February 10) revealed it is thought these burns subsequently led to Moyra's further decline in health as she was known to have pre-existing medical conditions.

An update on the inquest was shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The coroner ruled that Ms Buxton’s death was medical related but acknowledged that the burns she suffered were an underlying cause of her tragic death.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service expressed their condolences to Moyra's family and friends during this sad time and provided safety tips for using electric blankets.

If you – or a family member – uses an electric blanket to keep warm in bed, here's how to reduce the fire risks:

Unplug blankets before you get into bed, unless it has a thermostat control for safe all-night use.

Never use an electric blanket if you have an air flow or pressure relief mattress or use emollient creams.

Never use a hot water bottle at the same time as using your electric blanket.

Do not buy second-hand electric blankets.

Remember to check regularly for wear and tear and replace at least every 10 years.

Store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring.

For more advice on how to use electric blankets safely visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/safety-in-your-home/electric-blankets/.