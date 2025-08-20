Firefighters on scene following industrial fire at recycling centre in Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Aug 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 12:19 BST
Emergency services have responded to an industrial fire at a recycling centre in Worksop.

In a Facebook post by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, shared at 6am on Wednesday (August 20), a spokesperson said: “Five fire engines, two water carriers and a command support vehicle are currently at the scene of an industrial fire at a recycling centre on Claylands Avenue in Worksop.

“Claylands Avenue is closed from the A57 roundabout. There have been no reports of any injuries.”

This is the latest of a number of major blazes around Worksop.

Recycling centre on Claylands Avenue, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Recycling centre on Claylands Avenue, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In 2014, firefighters finally extinguished a blaze at the Claylands Avenue site after a nine-day battle, while a separate fire occurred at a recycling centre in Shireoaks road the previous year.

In July of this year, firefighters were called to the Carlton Forest area of Worksop, where a multiple building fire had spread to surrounding trees, and in the same month a lorry was gutted after it caught fire on a new-build estate in Red Lane, Carlton in Lindrick.

In May of this year, a number of arrests were also made following a spate of Arson attacks around the town.

The cause of the latest blaze is not yet known. For more updates, visit www.facebook.com/NottsFRS.

