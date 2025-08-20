Firefighters on scene following industrial fire at recycling centre in Worksop
In a Facebook post by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, shared at 6am on Wednesday (August 20), a spokesperson said: “Five fire engines, two water carriers and a command support vehicle are currently at the scene of an industrial fire at a recycling centre on Claylands Avenue in Worksop.
“Claylands Avenue is closed from the A57 roundabout. There have been no reports of any injuries.”
This is the latest of a number of major blazes around Worksop.
In 2014, firefighters finally extinguished a blaze at the Claylands Avenue site after a nine-day battle, while a separate fire occurred at a recycling centre in Shireoaks road the previous year.
In July of this year, firefighters were called to the Carlton Forest area of Worksop, where a multiple building fire had spread to surrounding trees, and in the same month a lorry was gutted after it caught fire on a new-build estate in Red Lane, Carlton in Lindrick.
In May of this year, a number of arrests were also made following a spate of Arson attacks around the town.
The cause of the latest blaze is not yet known. For more updates, visit www.facebook.com/NottsFRS.