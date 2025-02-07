Firefighters help seize cannabis grow after Retford house fire

Earlier this month, firefighters from Retford Fire Station responded to a house fire on Ollerton Road that had already been extinguished by the time they arrived. However, during safe and well visits, they uncovered a cannabis growing operation.

Following an external search of one property, a firefighter noticed something suspicious which indicated a possible drugs grow.

The firefighter then alerted Nottinghamshire Police, where they went on to seize around 700 cannabis plants from the property.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the cannabis grow was the most probable cause of the fire, triggered by an electrical surge.

Firefighters uncovered a drugs grow in Retford. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cannabis grows are often hidden in properties, creating serious risks not only from illegal activity but also from the fire hazards they pose.

In this case, the electrical surge from the grow’s setup sparked the fire, showing just how dangerous they can be.

Kev Parker, station manager at Retford Fire Station, said: “If this fire had not been contained and extinguished quickly, the results could have been devastating.

“Electrical fires in properties like this often involve hazardous fumes, weakened structures, and blocked exits, making it harder for people to escape or for emergency services to respond effectively.

“Not only did our team respond quickly to the fire, but their vigilance in identifying the cause has helped prevent further risks to the area.

“I am proud of the actions that were taken to keep our communities of Nottinghamshire safe.

“This incident also highlights the importance of Safe and Well Visits – these visits not only check for fire hazards but also provide essential safety advice to residents.

“If you think you or your loved one could benefit from a visit, you can refer yourself on our website via Safelincs.”

Detective Chief Inspector Les Charlton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent bit of work by the firefighter to locate this grow and I’d like to thank them for reporting it to us.

“The plants have been seized and the equipment associated with the grow will now be dismantled and put beyond use.

“Our investigation to find those responsible for this grow continues, and if you have any information which could help us please call 101, quoting incident number 451 of 1 February 2025.”