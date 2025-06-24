Firefighters called to Worksop rubbish fire
Firefighters attended a blaze in a Worksop street following reports of rubbish being alight.
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue confirmed firefighters from Tuxford attended the incident in Newcastle Avenue at 11.41pm last night (Monday 23 June) following reports of rubbish and refuse being alight.
The road was closed for a short time following the incident.
