Firefighters called to Worksop rubbish fire

By Kate Mason
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST

Firefighters attended a blaze in a Worksop street following reports of rubbish being alight.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue confirmed firefighters from Tuxford attended the incident in Newcastle Avenue at 11.41pm last night (Monday 23 June) following reports of rubbish and refuse being alight.

The road was closed for a short time following the incident.

News you can trust since 1895
