Fire service responds to four deliberate fires on Windmill Lane in Worksop

Throughout March, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has responded to four fires on Windmill Lane in Worksop, all of which are believed to have been set deliberately.

Two of these incidents, which occurred on Saturday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 12, were caused by abandoned batteries, including lithium-ion batteries.

These fires have raised concerns with multiple organisations when it comes to the dangers of improper disposal of batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, which can pose significant risks to both the environment and the safety of the public.

Amy Goulden, head of community safety and engagement at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Lithium-ion batteries, when not disposed of properly, can be highly volatile.

“Those batteries could ignite or even explode, which could cause serious injury, property damage, and environmental harm.

“The risk is particularly high when batteries are left in public areas or near flammable materials, as they can easily catch fire.

“We would like to urge the public to be aware of these dangers – you should always dispose of them appropriately.”

Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw Council, said: “It's extremely concerning to hear about these incidents which are a danger to the local environment and residents living close by.

“If anyone has information about the people who set these fires, please report this to Nottinghamshire Police.

“You can responsibly dispose of batteries at the Household Waste Recycling Centres.

“I wish to reassure residents that when we have evidence, we will always take formal action against illegal fly-tipping, which can lead to a fine of up to £50k or a prison sentence.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency added: “We are investigating the cause of the fire at a waste site in Worksop alongside Bassetlaw Council and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“We urge people to follow all guidelines on the disposal of batteries.”

To properly dispose of batteries, please follow the guidelines provided at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/news/deliberate-fires-on-windmill-lane.