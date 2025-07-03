Fire engines on scene of lorry fire at Worksop new build estate
Fire engines are at the scene of a lorry fire on a new built estate in Worksop.
As of 5pm on Thursday, July 3, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service announced that several fire engines were responding to a lorry fire on a new build estate on Red Lane in Worksop, located just south of Carlton-in-Lindrick.
Residents have been advised to stay away from the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.
