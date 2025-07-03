Fire engines on scene of lorry fire at Worksop new build estate

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 17:55 BST
Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire engines are at the scene of a lorry fire on a new built estate in Worksop.

As of 5pm on Thursday, July 3, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service announced that several fire engines were responding to a lorry fire on a new build estate on Red Lane in Worksop, located just south of Carlton-in-Lindrick.

Residents have been advised to stay away from the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Related topics:WorksopResidentsNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice