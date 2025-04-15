Family of man killed in Worksop explosion launch fundraiser to help with funeral costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughters of a man killed in an explosion at his home in Worksop have launched a fundraising bid to raise money for his funeral.

A GoFundMe page has been set up after the daughters of 53-year-old David Howard were inundated with messages from residents eager to help.

The page, set up by daughter Lauren Howard states: “As you are all aware we have lost our dad david howard in the explosion on John street on sat 12th april and we have had so many people asking to put a go fund me page on FB to help with funeral costs, we are over whelmed with the amount of people asking us to do this so if u want to you can.. and thank you!”

Generous residents have already donated £250 towards the £1,000 target to help with funeral costs following the tragic incident.

53-year-old David Howard died at the scene of the explosion in John Street, Worksop.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed pending further investigation work into the cause of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear and officers are keeping an open mind at this early stage in their investigation.

Mr Howard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers from Nottinghamshire Police force.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.