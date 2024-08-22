Elkesley fire: 10,000 tonnes of scrap metal and timber burning in recycling centre blaze

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 11:12 BST
Fire crews from across Nottinghamshire have spent the night tackling a huge blaze at a recycling centre in Elkesley.

Approximately 10,000 tonnes of timber, scrap metal and machinery were ablaze in the fire, which broke out at a recycling centre on Jockey Lane.

Firefighters were initially called to the scene at 8.20pm last night (Wednesday) and at its height, 80 firefighters, eight fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform, command unit and welfare unit were all on the scene tackling the blaze.

Jockey Lane was closed in both directions and local residents living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

More than 10,000 tonnes of scrap metal, timber and machinery was abalze at a Elkesley recycling centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue FacebookMore than 10,000 tonnes of scrap metal, timber and machinery was abalze at a Elkesley recycling centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Facebook
More than 10,000 tonnes of scrap metal, timber and machinery was abalze at a Elkesley recycling centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Facebook
There were also reports of drivers stopping on the A1 to observe the incident, which led to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) having to appeal for drivers not to do so as it potentially could have blocked the route for emergency services to gain access to the site.

This morning (Thursday), NFRS reports that although the incident has now been scaled down, four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remaining on scene this morning as dampening down continues and firefighters are likely to be in attendance for a number of hours.

Again, the advice for local residents is to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.

More than 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue FacebookMore than 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Facebook
More than 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Facebook

An investigation into the cause of the fire is scheduled for later today.

Fire crews from Retford, Tuxford, Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Mansfield, Stapleford, Ashfield, Blidworth and Harworth all attended at various points during the operation.

