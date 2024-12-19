Drivers warned of delays after crash on M1 motorway this morning

Drivers are warned of rush-hour delays this morning after a crash on the M1 near Barlborough

National Highways is reporting that one lane has been closed and heavy traffic is building up due to the incident on the M1 Southbound near Balrlborough at J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 9:30 and 9:45am today.

Drivers also face delays this morning after a crash on the A52 eastbound between the junctions with the A5111 and the M1 near Derby

There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic conditions, with the road not expeced to clear until 8.45am today