Worksop residents displaced following a fatal explosion have been told there is "no definitive timescale" for when they will be able to return home.

Whilst the majority of residents in John Street, Worksop have returned following the blast on April 12 families from 14 households still cannot return home.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene. A 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder and bailed.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council, said help including psychological support was available for residents affected.

Scene of explosion at a house in John Street, Worksop.

He said people from 14 households still cannot return home and continue to be supported by the local authority, their insurers or landlords.

Mr Armiger said there was no definitive timescale for the displaced residents to return home due to the ongoing investigation and need to make buildings safe.

Three buildings, which have significant structural damage, will be demolished and more safety checks are set to continue at other properties.

David Armiger added: “Due to the ongoing investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, and the challenging process to make the impacted buildings safe, we are not able to provide a definitive timescale on how long residents may be out of their homes.

“We have spoken to these residents to update them on the latest situation and will be providing them with an opportunity to briefly and safely return to their homes to collect some essential items and belongings in the near future.

“The ongoing response to this incident is constantly evolving, and again, I would like to thank residents and the wider community for their patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

The cause of the explosion remains unclear and officers are keeping an open mind at this early stage in their investigation.

Mr Armiger added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David Howard who sadly lost his life.

“I would also like to thank residents and the local community for their patience and compassion during this time. We understand how difficult it is live through this experience, and I would like to reassure you that support is available should you need it.”