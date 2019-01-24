Emergency Department at Bassetlaw Hospital is extremely busy after icy start to the day

Clinicians at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are asking residents to consider alternative health services as the Trust’s Emergency Departments are currently extremely busy.

Due to the icy conditions this morning (Thursday, January 24), the Trust is currently caring for a large number of patients who have experienced slips, trips and falls which have resulted in injury.

The Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough is also experiencing higher patient attendance than usual.

If you need medical advice or support, there are a number of services in Doncaster and Worksop such as your GP, local pharmacist, NHS 111 or the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre.

Please only attend the Emergency Department if your condition is urgent and life-threatening and help to ensure that the service is available for those that need it most.

For further information about health services in the area visit www.doncasterccg.nhs.uk/winter and follow the winter health campaign on social media with #doncasterwinter18.