Emergency ambulance responses in East Midlands amongst slowest in the country

Ambulance response times in the East Midlands to some of the most critical call-outs were amongst the slowest in the country, despite having more emergency vehicles available.

According to a Freedom of Information request carried out by euroclinix, in 2017 response times for Category 1 calls - those involving life-threatening injuries or illnesses - could be as long as two hours, 18 minutes and 52 seconds.

The expected response time for Category 1 calls is just seven minutes.

Meanwhile, over the same period, East Midlands Ambulance Service had the highest number of emergency response vehicles available - 13.73 ambulances per 100,000 people.

Only Yorkshire performed poorer, with responses recorded as slow as two hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds.

But the service had fewer ambulances with just 9.25 vehicles per 100,000 people, the figures suggest.

However, East Midlands ambulances dealt with the fifth highest demand in the UK, averaging 999.34 responses per vehicle from August 2017 to July 2018.

Meanwhile, in the West Midlands, Category 1 response times were as slow as 55 minutes, while in the North West it was one hour, three minutes and eight seconds.

EMAS has been contacted for comment.

To view the report, go to https://www.euroclinix.net/en/vc/call-and-response/#/