Ella is one of the country’s top computing talents

A Worksop College student has reached the finals of a computer challenge event at Oxford University.

Ella Porter, 13, was invited to the Department of Computer Science at Oxford as a finalist in a UK-wide computing competition, The UK BEBRAS Computational Thinking Challenge, which is supported by Google and designed to get students excited about computing and computational thinking.

Reaching the final of the Intermediate age group was an impressive achievement for Elizabeth as 71,146 students entered the first round in her 12-14 years age section.

Elizabeth was among the top 60 highest achieving students invited to the final round in her age group and was presented with her finalist’s certificate at a prize-giving ceremony at Hertford College.

Caroline White, director of ICT at Worksop College, said: “This is testament to Ella’s hard work and significant talent.

“To be in the top 60 of over 70,000 pupils is no mean feat.

“We are very proud of her and look forward to seeing what she achieves next.”