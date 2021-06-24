Electrical blaze saw flames 'spew out of manhole like dragon fire' in Worksop

Security guards and the market team had to clear shoppers and passing residents for their safety after the fire broke out on Bridge Place, near the Halfiax bank, yesterday evening (Wednesday, June 23) at around 6.20pm.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, Nottinghamshire Police, Western Power Distribution and Cadent Gas were all in attendance as a plume of black smoke flooded the high street.

Philip Jackson, chair of Worksop Business forum and Shop Watch, said: “A call came over the radio from Iceland security saying that there had been an explosion outside the Halifax building society.

A plume of black smoke could be seen flooding Bridge Place.

"Several of us who had heard the radio call dashed to the scene, assuming it was gas we started to evacuate the area and close the roads using traffic cones and portable market fencing until the fire service arrived”.

Philip added: “We were thankful that this incident happened after the Halifax had closed as people queuing to get in may have been seriously injured."

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a fire in the mains electricity supply on Bridge Street at about 6.20pm.

"Crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe were involved and extinguished the fire in about three quarters of an hour before handing the site over to Western Power.”