Elderly woman in 'critical condition' after collision with Land Rover in Clowne

A 78-year-old woman is in a 'critical condition' after a serious crash in Clowne.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a Land Rover Freelander in Mill Green Way, at about 10.30am on Friday.

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, and remains in a critical condition.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. They are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV that covers the area where the incident occurred.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*66480 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Rich Howiss, in any correspondence.