Eight escape after arson attack on barn

Eight people escaped from a barn at Clumber Park after it was set on fire by arsonists.

Detectives are investigating after it’s believed a barn in the Clumber Park grounds was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of yesterday (Monday 12 March 2018).

Police were called to reports of a blaze at The Bunk House in Clumber at around 00.30am.

The barn is used as accommodation and around eight people were sleeping there at the time. They were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and escaped uninjured.

A National Trust van was also set alight and there was a report of a separate bin fire within the grounds around half an hour earlier.

A link to the criminal damage at Clumber Park last weekend, where an historic bridge was damaged, is not being ruled out at this stage.

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Bellamy said: “It’s so disheartening that Clumber Park has been maliciously targeted for the second weekend in a row and this time it could have had far more serious consequences.

“Officers have been making substantial leads on both incidents and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the same people are behind them both.

“The security at the park rests with the National Trust, however, we will endeavor to support them by increasing our patrols and officer presence at key times.

“We will leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible for these despicable crimes.”

If you saw anything suspicious in the area or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 18 of 12 March 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

