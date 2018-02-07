Tuxford Academy lands rare platinum award for staff development

Tuxford Academy is celebrating receiving an Investors in People (IIP) platinum award for excellence in business and people management.

Having already attained core IIP accreditation, school leaders began the re-assessment process in the hope of achieving a gold standard.

Instead, they were found to qualify for the higher platinum level, a feat achieved by only one per cent of all organisations who apply.

Principal Dave Vernon said: “We have such talented staff at Tuxford Academy and we continually strive to make it a place where colleagues feel valued and supported.”

Debbie Clinton, of schools chain the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, said: “It may be clichéd, but our staff are at the heart of what we do.

“For our students to succeed, so must our colleagues, in a supportive and thriving environment. To receive this on the back of 2017’s record exam results is no coincidence.”

Following a visit to the school, IIP assessors said: “It is a great place to work. People feel empowered to make decisions, drive change and embrace innovation. Opportunities to learn, develop,and grow were encouraged, working to people’s strengths, talents and interests.”

