Top Gear-style challenge inspires Ranby House pupils - in pictures

Promoting travel and tourism was the inspiration behind a Top Gear-style challenge at Ranby House near Worksop.

The Great Ranby Journey saw a helicopter, a Lamborghini, a motorbike, two horses and professional cyclist Graham Briggs compete against each other in a race from Ranby House to Kilton Forest Golf Club.

The Great Ranby Journey Top Gear style challenge at Ranby House Prep School

The Osberton estate aided with preparations for the event by allowing the horse riders access through their land, while other means of transport had to take mixed routes to the golf club.

The challenge was inspired by an in-school project Are We There Yet?, focusing on different vehicles, modes of transport, local areas and venues.

Teacher Adam Newton said: “To get the children immersed within the topic we have been discovering how different vehicles move and how they travel on varied terrain.

“I then came up with the idea to create a race from one point to another.

“The children were hooked which meant learning was vast.’’

Pupils analysed the different methods of transport, compiled a list of data and studied the route each would take.

Mr Newton said: “The children have brilliant reasons behind their choices and every child had differing answers.’’

Themed activities were also held throughout the day to interest the students.

The Great Ranby Journey Top Gear style challenge at Ranby House Prep School, pupils waiting for the helicopter to take off

The Great Ranby Journey Top Gear style challenge at Ranby House Prep School, one of the vehicles taking park