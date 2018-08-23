These are the all important GCSE Grade Boundaries all Nottinghamshire students must know

Nottinghamshire teenagers are picking up their GCSE results this morning in the biggest shake-up of exams in England for a generation.

Under sweeping GCSE reforms in England, traditional A* to G grades have been replaced with a 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark.

In general, a grade 7-9 is roughly equivalent to A-A* under the old system, while a grade 4 and above is roughly equivalent to a C and above.

Grade boundaries are set by exam boards after marking has taken place, to take account of how demanding the papers were.

Here are the grade boundaries for some of the main subjects in the higher tier papers this year.

Under exam board Edexcel (subject, grade 4 score, grade 7 score):

- Mathematics, 20.8%, 57.9%

- Biology, 26.5%, 56.9%

- Chemistry, 26%, 56%

- English language, 46.9%, 69.4%

- English literature, 41.9%, 68%

- Physics, 25.5%, 57.5%

- French, 33.2%, 57.1%

- German, 28.9%, 55.7%

- Spanish, 30.7%, 57.1%

Under exam board OCR (subject, grade 4 score, grade 7 score)

- English language, 41.9%, 65.6%

- English literature, 34.4%, 68.8%

- Mathematics, 20%, 54.6%

- Physics A (Gateway), 35%, 61.1%

- Physics B (Twenty First Century), 26.6%, 50%

- Religious studies, 38.5%, 61.9%