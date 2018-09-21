Joy as Edwinstowe school hailed by inspectors

Parents, staff and pupils at an Edwinstowe primary school are celebrating an inspection result – which the headteacher has dedicated “to the community”.

King Edwin Primary School, Fourth Avenue, has been rated good following the visit by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

Andy Callaghan-Wetton, headteacher, said: “This is a fantastic result, not just for the school, but for the community in general.

“It is something everybody in the school is very proud of, because we have had a period of change and it appears everyone in the village has backed us to succeed ever since.

“I arrived at the school in September last year and from the start the community got behind the school.

“We have had older people coming in, offering help, who went to this school themselves.

“Engagement with people in the area has been key for the staff and new leadership team, which has helped galvanise the school.

“The result now puts the school in a strong position moving forward, and with improving figures for Key Stages One and Two, we can only look to the future.”

The school was praised for its community work, investment and quality of care for the pupils.

It was commended for its “strong culture of safeguarding” and for the ability of staff to “inspire all pupils”.

The report said: “Over the last year, there has been significant investment, both financial and by the community, to improve the environment, which is now well resourced, motivational and effective.

“Energy and a zest for learning permeates the school.

“The early years environment has been transformed to create areas that allow children to access high-quality resources in a purposeful and engaging space.

“This has resulted in good improvements in all areas of teaching, with the proportions of pupils reaching a good level of development in line with national figures.”

Mr Callaghan-Wetton said: “The result acknowledges the staff, parents and particularly the children, and we could not be more pleased and proud.”

To become outstanding, the school was encouraged to “increase targeted support to disadvantaged pupils to effectively tackle their barriers to learning” and to ensure “teachers are equipped with the skills needed to enable all pupils to aim for the highest level of learning”.