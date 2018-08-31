Education - parents should not feel they are alone

I wanted to reach out to Becky Longden and others like her, complaining about the lack of suitable education and support for children with high functioning autism in the area.

Children are entitled to a full-time education and The Children and Families Act 2014 is legislation which could assure additional needs are met.There are a lot of myths about access to support: that a child must be failing academically and/or have a learning disability being amongst them. I worry that Becky might have been quoted policy and believed it to be law. Law trumps policy.

Yes, budgets are being squeezed. When our local hospital ceased to offer a support group for parent carers of disabled children in 2014, a group of us renamed it and kept it running. We meet at Worksop Library monthly and offer peer-to-peer advice, along with a cuppa and some biscuits.

I have a master’s degree in autism and I volunteer as a Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal advocate for a major charity.

Other parents have other talents and knowledge. Worksop is actually pretty well catered for if you know where and when to find us and if a parent carer cannot get to meetings, they can email.

See https://www.friends4support.co.uk for meeting dates and contact details.‎ Parents should not feel alone and unsupported, even if getting the right educational support for the child can be a bit of a minefield.

Diane Blood

Worksop

