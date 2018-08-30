Drumbeat Marketing is the latest business to join the offices at Marshall’s Yard

Due to its success a Gainsborough marketing company has moved to a new premises to expand and grow the business.

Drumbeat Marketing, which has a team of seven specialises in all aspects of online and digital marketing including Search Engine Optimisation, social media, e-commerce and web design, Drumbeat Marketing is the latest firm to join the office line up at Marshall’s Yard in the office space which can be found off Station Approach to the rear of the centre.

Matt Williamson from Drumbeat Marketing said: “We are delighted to have moved to our brand new premises at Marshall’s Yard and very proud to be part of the growing and dynamic business community here in Gainsborough.

“This is a great location for our business and we look forward to continuing to expand and develop our business here.”

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We wish Drumbeat Marketing all the very best in their new premises here at Marshall’s Yard.

“We are delighted they have chosen the Pattern Store for their new location.”