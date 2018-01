A Gainsborough man has been banned from driving for 22 months after he was caught driving under the influence of drugs.

Shayne Uden, 43, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough, had 497 microgrammes per litre of blood of drug, Benzoylecgonine.

He was also fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also had no insurance or licence.