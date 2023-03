National Highways is reporting that the incident, on the M1 southbound between junctions J32 and J31, has closed two lanes to traffic and is causing delays for drivers.

Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return before 8am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traffic is now clearling from an earlier incident on the M1 Southbound at J27, A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood), after an obstruction was cleared from the carriageway