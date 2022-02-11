Officers were called to reports of a collision on the slip road in Markham Moor on the A1 northbound, at around 6.20am this morning, Friday February 11.

The slip road at Markham Moor onto the A1 northbound and the A1 southbound from Gamston are currently closed and are expected to remain closed for some time while investigations continue.

The event is expected to clear between 13:00 and 13:15.

The A1 northbound carriageway remains closed. Credit: Google

Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging motorists to please avoid the area as our officers continue to carry out their investigations.

“The road is set to remain closed for several hours including throughout rush hour so we would ask any drivers to please use an alternate route and thank them for their patience.

“We would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 94 of February 11 2022.”

In a tweet by Highways England East Midlands, they said: “The A1 southbound has reopened between the A57 Worksop & B6325 following the serious incident earlier this morning.

"The northbound carriageway remains closed for police investigations and clear up.”