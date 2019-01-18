Driver fails to stop after crash involving a pedestrian in Carlton

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a driver failed to stop following a crash with a pedestrian in Carlton .

The collision, which involved a silver Audi saloon, happened in Station Road, Carlton, at about 12.15pm on Wednesday, January 9.

The vehicle was heading towards Netherfield at the time.

A police spokesman said: "Thankfully the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was not seriously injured and didn't need hospital treatment.

"Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 326 of 9 January 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."