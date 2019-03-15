Driver faces crown court after hitting house in Retford

A man who crashed into a house near Retford has been sent to the crown court to face charges of dangerous driving while over the limit.

The crash happened when Dale Stewart was driving on Thrumpton Lane, Retford, on November 10.

Stewart, 36, of West End Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster, made no plea to the charges of dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 12.

