Drink driver went wrong way on one way junction in Mansfield

A County Durham man who drove the wrong way at a one-way junction in Mansfield was more than twice over the legal limit, a court heard.

CCTV operators raised the alarm and Wayne Nichols’ VW Golf was stopped on Chesterfield Road South, shortly before midnight, on November 27.

A test revealed he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nichols, 41, of Morningside, Sacriston, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Nichols, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates he had financial problems and was upset because his wife had been unwell, and he had been unable to contact her after his mobile phone was cut off.

“This is totally out of character,” he said. “I have been driving for 17 years.”

He was banned for 22 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 167 days if completed before February 2019.

He was fined £393 and must pay a victim surcharge of £39 and £85 court costs.