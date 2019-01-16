Drink driver still over limit in Mansfield after boozy party

A driver who was nearly three times over the limit following a boozy party the night before was told to think about the amount he drinks after he hit another vehicle in Mansfield.

Lukasz Malmon reversed his black Vauxhall Corsa into a Peugeot on Chesterfield Road North, at 4.30pm, on October 6, last year.

He was given a lift to his family by the other driver, where he drank three quarters of a pint of beer, before returning to the scene, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

A test revealed he had 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Probation officer Greta Percival said the previous evening Malmon had been at a party until 3am and “consumed a lot”.

“He slept all day and got in his car to get a pizza,” she said.

“At the time he felt OK to drive. He accepts full responsibility.”

Malmon, 29, of Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on December 12, and was sentenced on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You must have had an incredible abmount to drink the night before.

“The fact you felt all right should cause you to reflect on the amount you drink.”

Malmon was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the ban by 137 days if completed before December 2019.

A 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work was imposed. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.