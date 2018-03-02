Drink driver put brother’s van into Church Warsop hedge

A Meden Vale man who missed his lunch and drove his brother’s van into a hedge was slightly over the drink drive limit, a court heard.

Police found the Vauxhall Vivaro in the hedge on Netherfield Lane, in Church Warsop, with Stuart Brown steanding nearby and looking shaken, at 3pm, on February 6.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “Mr Brown said there had been a fault which resulted in the van going into the hedge, but the officer could smell alcohol on his breath.”

A test revealed he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Brown, who was unrepresented, and had no previous convictions, said: “It was an error on my behalf, which I wish I hadn’t done. I hadn’t eaten. I accept I was in the wrong.”

The 37-year-old, of Hatfield Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed by September 2018.