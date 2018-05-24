Drink driver ploughed into two cars in Mansfield

A drink driver ploughed into two parked cars on his way home from the pub in Mansfield, a court heard.

Benjamin Holloway’s silver VW Golf hit a parked Corsa, which was shunted into a red Fiat, on Chesterfield Road North, at 10.30pm, on May 3.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had been convicted in 2014 for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol while changing a tyre.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said: “He gave some rather foolish answers during the intoxilyser test, but ultimately cooperated fully.”

He said Holloway had struggled for depression and post-traumatic stress, and had just been moved to new medication before the accident.

He had recognised he was drinking too much, added Mr Oates.

“On this occasion he had four pints of lager. He thought he would be OK to drive,” he said.

He was due to start a job but is now unsure if he will be able to take it up, the court heard.

Holloway, 36, of Aylesbury Road, Forest Town, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 21 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 160 days if completed by July 2019.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.