Drink driver nabbed over the limit in Mansfield

A drink driver was handed a £665 bill after he was caught over the limit in Mansfield.

Gentin Hyseni’s Mercedes was stopped on Woodhouse Road, on May 20, and a test revealed he had 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Hyseni, aged 34, of Coppice Road, Forest Town, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £275 for the drink driving offence and £275 for the insurance matter and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 17 months.