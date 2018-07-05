Drink driver clipped wing mirror in Mansfield

A woman was almost three times over the legal limit when she clipped a wing mirror in a Mansfield car park, a court heard.

Laura Babkova was driving her friend’s Audi A6 in the car park on Corporation Street, at 9pm, on June 15, when police were called.

A test revealed she had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She had fallen out with a friend and was angry at the time, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

When Babovka, who spoke through a Latvian interpreter, was asked to explain herself, she replied: “What would you like to hear?”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I would like to hear why she was anywhere near a lethal weapon while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.”

She said she had to park her friend’s car for him as he was also under the influence of alcohol.

The 21-year-old, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £60 government surcharge.

She was banned for 30 months, but was offered a rehabiliatation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed within a certain time.