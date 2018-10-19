Drink driver clipped two cars in Kirkby Woodhouse

A drink driver who clipped two parked cars in Kirkby Woodhouse after leaving Wetherspoons, told a court he was ashamed of himself.

John Williams’ VW Golf was found in the middle of Main Street with a damaged front tyre, around midnight, on September 23.

A test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Williams, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I know I shouldn’t have drunk. I thought I was all right. I am ashamed to be here in front of you. I messed up.”

Williams, 53, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed by May 2019.

He was fined £268, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.