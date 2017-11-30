Drink drive Mansfield mum was FOUR times over the limit on school run

A Mansfield mum who was four times over the limit when she picked up her son from school had been drink driving for some time, a court heard.

Stacey Hutchinson’s red Peugeot was stopped on Ley Lane, at 3pm, on November 14, after two other parents contacted the police.

A test revealed she had 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hutchinson, 36, of Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Hutchinson had struggled with anxiety and depression for several years, and had been drinking “a couple of bottles of wine a day.”

“She works from 9am to 11am. She drank a bottle and half of wine then went to collect her son. Her demeanour was reported by another parent,” she said.

“She has probably been driving on a daily basis under the influence.”

Hutchinson was seen at the police station by mental health services and was now in touch with the right team and receiving medication.

“She has been trying to get the right kind of help for years and years, and ironically now she has,” added Mrs Nisbett.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said: “I am hoping that this can be patched up and she can live a much happier life.”

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “Drink driving is serious anyway. With a reading of 137 in breath - four times over the legal limit - it is lethal.

“You are effectively drink driving every day of the week and you are probably fortunate not to have been caught before.

“I have no doubt that as you were driving your son to school there were other children around.”

He gave Hutchinson a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to undertake 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He banned her from driving for 32 months, but offered a rehab course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 34 weeks if completed by October 2019. She must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.