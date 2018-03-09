Drink drive man collided with car in Mansfield

A Mansfield man was over the limit when his drive shaft sheared in half and he hit a parked car, a court heard.

Brett Fowler’s Peugeot was left with “scuff damage” after the collision on Ravensdale Road, but the other car sustained “extensive damage”, at 2am, on February 18.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Fowler, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I was an idiot to be honest. I shouldn’t have got into the car at all.”

He said he downed six pints of beer while watching a boxing match with a friend before driving.

The next morning he discovered the drive shaft of the Peugeot had “sheared in half.”

The 38-year-old, of Chadburn Road, who had no previous convictions, admitting driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days, if completed before January 2019.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 court costs.