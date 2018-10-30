Drawing competition launched by Worksop garden centre for the chance for children to meet Santa

Notcutts garden centre in Dukeries is hosting a festive drawing competition for children with a very special Christmas prize.

By entering the competition, which is now open for entries until Monday, November 5, children will be in with a chance of accompanying Santa on his magical arrival at Notcutts on Sunday, November 18.

Santa’s arrival at Notcutts Dukeries is an exciting occasion every year, which also marks the official opening of the wonderful winter grotto at the garden centre.

Children aged 10 or under can enter the Notcutts Christmas drawing competition by picking up an entry form from Notcutts in Welbeck, drawing their own ‘jolly Santa’ and returning it with the form to the garden centre.

All entries must be received by November 5, and the winner will be contacted shortly afterwards.