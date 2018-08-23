Dragon boat racers serve up great action for Bluebell Wood

Hundreds of spectators turned out to cheer on more than 150 rowers at Bluebell Wood’ Children’s Hospice’s dragon boat race event.

The 14 teams raced across Manvers Lake in custom-built dragon boats to help raise funds for children and young adults whose lives are just too short.

After three fiercely contested heats, the four fastest teams battled it out in a grand finale, with Loadhog Leviathans emerging triumphant.

Instant Print’s ‘Instantsink’ closely followed in second place and PMS Diecasting came in third.

The spectacular event, organised by the North Anston-based hospice included live music, stilt walking Chinese dragons, giant inflatables and face painters.

Spectators also had a chance to meet their favourite film characters, including Disney princesses Moana, Cinderella and Belle, as well as Ewoks and X-Wing Pilots.

Helen Mower, head of fundraising, Bluebell Wood, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the teams that helped to make this year’s dragon boat race such a fantastic event.

“It was a great day out for competitors and spectators alike.

“Thanks also to our sponsors Capita and Loadhog, and all the vendors who took part.

“Every penny raised will help our families to make special memories, whether they have days, months or years left together.

“Anyone who loves fun events like these should also sign up for the area’s first ever Mud Madness this October.

“Supporting Bluebell Wood, it’s going to be a fabulous chance for people to make some magical muddy memories, wading, running and climbing over mud-covered, wet obstacles, and raising valuable funds for our families at the same time.”

Mud Madness takes place at Hesley Wood Scout Camp in Chapeltown on Saturday, October 13.

The event will include a three-kilometre Family Mud Madness for over-11s and a five-kilometre Mud Madness for over-17s.

To book a place please visit www.myraceentries.co.uk/mudmadness/EntryForm.aspx

It costs more than £4 million to keep Bluebell Wood’s doors open for families across South Yorkshire, north Derbyshire, north Nottinghamshire and parts of north Lincolnshire each year.

The hospice receive around ten per cent of its funding from Government sources.

The rest is found from donations and fund-raising events like these.

To find out how you can help 290 children and young adults, both at the hospice and in family homes, please visit www.bluebellwood.org