Dorset family travel to Bassetlaw Hospital to thank staff for caring for family member

A family made a 250 mile trip to Bassetlaw Hospital to thank staff for the care given to a family member, bringing with them a cheque in the sum of £1,000.

Michael Hargreaves, from Dorset, was on holiday with his family at Thoresby Park Hotel when he fell critically ill in August 2017.

Michael was transferred to Bassetlaw Hospital and remained there for three weeks, sadly passing away in September.

Mr Hargreaves’ wife, Pat, returned to the unit on Wednesday, February 14 along with daughter Jayne and granddaughters Leanne and Lisa to say thank you to the hospital’s staff for the “kindness and compassion” that was shown to their husband, father and grandfather during his illness.

Pat said: “I cannot thank all the staff on the unit enough, the care and compassion we were all shown was second to none and made what was a terrible experience more bearable.

“We wanted staff to know how much their care meant to us and returned today to say thank you with a cheque for £1,000 for the nurses and consultants to use for their benefit.

“This is our way of showing how much gratitude we have for all the staff.”

Leanne Webster, ICU Sister, said: “We are delighted to see the Hargreaves family again. Often our patients stay on the unit for long periods of time and become like family to us. Thank you from all the staff for the generous donation, we will spend it wisely.”