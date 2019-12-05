Doncaster Royal Infirmary issues 'don't come to A&E' warning after 'extremely busy' day

Doncaster Royal Infirmary has warned against unneccesary trips to A&E after an ‘extremely busy’ period.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said on Facebook: “Yesterday was another extremely busy day for our emergency departments and today is shaping up similar.

“Across both Doncaster and Worksop, we cared for around 270 patients with 'minor' ailments or injuries.

“If you don't need to come to the Emergency Department, please don't come. There are plenty of alternative health services in the area.”