Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals publish photo book as NHS turns 70

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust has published a new photo book on its history to mark the 70th year of the NHS.

Good Health – A Pictorial Celebration of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals chronicles the organisation from its humble beginnings in the 19th century to the achievement of teaching hospital status in 2017.

Also timed to mark Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s 150th anniversary, it is filled with photographs of staff and facilities taken over two centuries, showing the evolution of medicine and milestone moments.

The book was compiled by hospital archivist Garry Swann, who said: “For more than 150 years, in some form or another, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has provided high quality health care for local people.

“While these sites have grown and developed almost out of recognition, one key element has remained – a focus on the wellbeing of patients.”

“Creating this book was a huge undertaking, the results of which I hope the people of Doncaster, Worksop and Retford will enjoy.

Nurses train with George the skeleton, a model which is still in use at DBTH today.

“We have a proud legacy of healthcare in the local area and I am proud to be able to present a commemoration of this legacy and also to shine a spotlight on those professionals who have helped to keep us safe throughout the decades.”

Garry drew on more than 50 years’ experience working for the NHS and his extensive knowledge of the archives to curate the 100-page guide to the hospital sites at Bassetlaw, Doncaster, Mexborough and Retford.

Suzy Brain England, trust chairman, said: “I want to thank Garry for his expertise in writing Good Health.

“As an organisation we benefit immensely from his historical knowledge of the trust, as well as his passion to ensure that this remains an important part of our culture as an organisation.”

Garry Swann, DBTH archivist and author, has worked in the NHS for more than 50 years.

The book is on sale for £6.99 at each hospital or via dbth.nhs.uk/GoodHealth.

All proceeds will be donated to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Bassetlaw Cottage Hospital circa 1900.